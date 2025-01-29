Isabella Strahan, daughter of "Good Morning America" co-anchor Michael Strahan, opens up about her cancer journey in a new first look at her upcoming documentary.
"You don't really think the worst until you get told the worst," the 20-year-old says in the trailer for "Life Interrupted: Isabella Strahan's Fight to Beat Cancer," which aired Wednesday on "GMA."
The primetime special, produced by ABC News Studios and Michael Strahan's production company SMAC Entertainment, follows Isabella Strahan's journey following her diagnosis in October 2023 and also features Michael Strahan speaking about his daughter's diagnosis, as well as her twin sister and mom.
Isabella Strahan revealed publicly on "GMA" in January 2024 that she had been diagnosed with medulloblastoma, a type of malignant brain tumor that develops in the cerebellum, the back of the brain where movement and coordination are controlled, according to the Preston Robert Tisch Brain Tumor Center at Duke University, where she was treated.
After months of treatment, Isabella Strahan shared on her YouTube channel in July 2024 that she was officially cancer-free, and the following month, she returned to the University of Southern California to resume her college career.
"Life Interrupted: Isabella Strahan's Fight to Beat Cancer" will air Feb. 5 on ABC at 10 p.m. ET and the next day on Disney+ and Hulu.