If you want to know what's in your pumpkin spice latte, ask Joey Roselli.
Roselli, also known as Joey Wellness on social media, has amassed a social media following of over 1 million on Instagram by breaking down what's in some of America's favorite foods. His most popular videos showcase how much sugar is in popular products like a jar of Nutella, Big Mac sauce or a 2 liter bottle of Coca Cola.
In his videos, Roselli opens with the phrase "let's see" or "how much" to help viewers visualize what a product may contain. He then reads the nutritional facts and the ingredients before using measuring cups to scoop sugar into a jar. Each video has over 20 million views and sparks a conversation in the comments.
Roselli, who is studying nutrition at Precision Nutrition, an online school, said his goal is to raise awareness of what we consume on a daily basis.
"We see so many products from baked goods to perishables, non-perishables, and we just tend to read the front of the label. But really the importance is reading the back of the label," said Roselli.
"Knowing what's inside your food is so important because that's going to help you visualize and realize, well, when I take this off the shelf, what is it exactly that I'm purchasing. What is it exactly that I'm putting into my body? Will this benefit my health?" he continued.
The measurements featured by Roselli have not been vetted by any of the brands featured in the video. "Good Morning America" reached out to brands featured by Roselli for comment. Several pointed to their label for nutritional information and others have not responded.
The Coca-Cola Company said in a statement to "GMA": "We are all about choice in both product and portion size. With over 250 low and zero-sugar drinks, in a variety of sizes ….there's something for everyone to enjoy."
In the case of Skippy peanut butter, the brand said that the proportions Roselli shows in the video are not accurate.
Roselli said he started creating content at the end of 2020 as a side thing.
"When TikTok started blowing up, I started creating healthy recipes because I was already on my own health journey, eating healthier foods and making my own food at home while still being at university," he said.
His struggles with acne led him to document his experience as he decided to limit his consumption of alcohol, sodas, and snacks, he said.
Roselli said he wants people to have the knowledge of what's in the food they eat to take full control of their health and make healthy choices. That doesn't mean you can't have fun with your food though, he said.
"I still want you to have your fun foods like go have your Oreo cookies, but don't eat the entire box," he continued.