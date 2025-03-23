Nick Viall's wife, Natalie Joy, shared a heartbreaking update on Instagram over the weekend, revealing she has suffered another miscarriage.
In an Instagram story on Sunday, Joy opened up about the devastating loss, just months after announcing the miscarriage of their second child in January.
"While mourning the loss of our second baby at the beginning of this year, I quickly and very unexpectedly found out I was pregnant again," she wrote. "It took some time for me to accept what had happened, only to be handed another chance so easily and so fast. But eventually, I found so much happiness. We were finally in a place of complete and utter gratitude."
Joy went on to share that she miscarried again last week and had to undergo a dilation and curettage (D&C) procedure, which she admitted "was harder than I imagined."
"It's going to take some time for me to feel like myself again, and honestly, I may never will, but I hope to keep y'all involved in whatever that may look like," she added.
She concluded her message with a tribute to her family, writing, "Going back to squeezing my husband and my sweet angel River Rose, who are truly the reason[s] I have survived this time and time."
Viall reposted his wife's statement on his Instagram story, along with photos of her playing with their 1-year-old, whom they welcomed in February 2024.
The term miscarriage "refers to a failure or end of pregnancy in any trimester," former ABC News chief medical correspondent Dr. Jennifer Ashton told "Good Morning America" in October 2021 during Pregnancy and Infant Loss Awareness Month.
"Typically, we consider a miscarriage occurring in the first and second trimester, and a third trimester miscarriage as a stillbirth. That is the lay terminology," Ashton said at the time, adding that there are many factors that determine "a woman's risk for having a miscarriage, but in general, a singular miscarriage is incredibly common. Most women can or will suffer a miscarriage a lot of times even before they even know that they're pregnant."
According to the American Pregnancy Association, "studies reveal that anywhere from 10-25% of all clinically recognized pregnancies will end in miscarriage," and "chemical pregnancies may account for 50-75% of all miscarriages."
The organization noted that miscarriages "can be very difficult" and the "emotional impact usually takes longer to heal than physical recovery does."
Joy first spoke about their pregnancy loss in January during an episode of Viall's podcast, "The Viall Files," where she revealed she was "actively miscarrying" their second child.
At the time, she described the loss as "the biggest heartbreak, I think, of my life," admitting, "I've never experienced something where I feel so empty inside."
The couple also said they decided to share their story to support others struggling with pregnancy loss.
"Our hope for this episode is to just hopefully allow people like Natalie to feel seen that have gone through this experience, because it's incredibly traumatic for even the dads, but especially the moms," Viall said at the time.
Joy added, "I want to show people ... you're not alone" and hoped their daughter would one day see how much love they had for the sibling they lost.