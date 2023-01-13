Nick Viall has handed out his final rose. The "Bachelor" alum is engaged to girlfriend Natalie Joy, the couple announced this week.

Viall and Joy shared the news in a joint Instagram post Thursday evening, alongside a carousel of photos showing off the stunning engagement ring.

They captioned the post, "For the rest of my life, it’s you."

The comments section was flooded with congratulatory messages, including some from fellow "Bachelor" stars like Becca Tilley, who wrote, "Congratulations! So happy for you both!"

PHOTO: Natalie Joy and Nick Viall attend Revolve x AT&T Present Revolve Winterland, Dec 8, 2022, in Los Angeles.
Viall and Joy were first linked in 2020. Viall opened up about his relationship on an episode of "The Viall Files" podcast.

"It's fun. It's great. I'm super happy," he said in February 2021, later sharing that the two met online. "She slid into my DMs. It was very romantic."