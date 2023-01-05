The 30 women who will compete for Zach Shallcross' heart on "The Bachelor" season 27 have been revealed.

The 26-year-old tech executive from Anaheim Hills, California, will meet a group that includes four nurses, along with a few other medical professionals, a nanny from Vienna, a dancer and a rodeo racer, to name a few.

Shallcross, who was first introduced to Bachelor Nation on season 19 of "The Bachelorette," starring Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia, endeared himself to audiences putting himself and his desire to find his "person" first.

Craig Sjodin/ABC Zach Shallcross pictured on the "After the Final Rose" special for "The Bachelorette" season 19.

Viewers already met five of Shallcross' ladies during the live "Bachelorette" finale last September: Bailey, Brianna, Brooklyn, Cat and Christina. In a franchise first, they voted on "America's First Impression Rose" via Twitter. The winner was Brianna, who will now be safe from elimination during the first week.

Former "Bachelor" star Jesse Palmer returns for his second season as host.

Below, meet the 30 women who will vie for Shallcross' heart:

Aly, 26, a healthcare strategist from Atlanta, Georgia

Anastasia, 30, a content marketing manager from San Diego, California

Ariel, 28, a marketing executive from New York City, New York

Bailey, 27, an executive recruiter from Nashville, Tennessee

Rebecca, "Becca," 25, a nursing student from Burbank, California

Brianna, 24, an entrepreneur and America's First Impression Rose Winner from Jersey City, New Jersey

Brooklyn, 25, a rodeo racer from Stillwater, Oklahoma

Cara, 27, a corporate recruiter from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Cat, 26, a dancer from New York, New York

Charity, 26, a child and family therapist from Columbus, Georgia

Christina Mandrell, 26, a content creator from Nashville, Tennessee

Davia, 25, a marketing manager from Charleston, South Carolina

Gabriella "Gabi," 25, an account executive from Pittsford, Vermont

Genevie, 26, a neonatal nurse from Baltimore City, Maryland

Greer, 24, a medical sales rep from Houston, Texas

Holland, 24, an insurance marketer from Boca Raton, Florida

Jessica "Jess," 23, an e-commerce coordinator from Winter Springs, Florida

Kaitlyn "Kaity," 27, an ER nurse from Austin, Texas

Katherine, 26, a registered nurse from Tampa, Florida

Kimberly, 30, a hospitality manager from Los Angeles, California

Kylee, 25, a postpartum nurse from Charlotte, North Carolina

Chandralekha "Lekha," 29, a financial advisor from Miami, Florida

Madison, 26, a business owner from Fargo, North Dakota

Mercedes, 24, a nonprofit owner from Bloomfield, Iowa

Olivia L., 24, a patient care technician from Rochester, New York

Olivia M., 25, a stylist from Cincinnati, Ohio

Sonia, 29, a project manager from Long Island, New York

Vanessa, 23, a restaurant marketer from Baton Rouge, Louisiana

Victoria J., 30, a makeup artist from Fort Worth, Texas

Viktoria E., 29, a nanny from Vienna, Austria

