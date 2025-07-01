Olivia Munn is opening up about her experience with trichotillomania, a condition often referred to as "hair-pulling disorder."
During Monday's episode of the "Armchair Expert" podcast, the actress described the compulsive urge that defines the disorder.
"It could be hair at the top of your head, because there's a sensation. It's probably not even real, but I'll feel like, oh, this eyelash feels like it's gonna come out," she explained. "And then when you pull it, there is a quick second of pain. And then there's a satisfaction and an immediate regret."
Munn revealed that her struggle with trichotillomania began during her relationship with actor Chris Pine, whom she dated from 2009 to 2010. She said the her symptoms were first triggered by a run-in with paparazzi during their time together.
She recalled leaving Pine's apartment one day when photographers, who were waiting outside due to his rising fame from "Star Trek," captured photos of her. Those images quickly made their relationship public.
"When it got out, one of my friends was like, 'Hey, you're dating Chris Pine,'" she said.
The sudden attention, she explained, became a turning point.
"I did the horrible thing, which was to read the comments," Munn said. "This is back in the day, so you don't even know at the time that it's bad."
Munn has been candid about her health journey since revealing in 2024 that she was diagnosed with Luminal B breast cancer, which was found in both breasts and led her to undergo to a double mastectomy.
Later in May last year, Munn shared that she also underwent a hysterectomy to avoid a cancer treatment medication that may cause severe exhaustion, telling Vogue at the time that it was "the best decision for me because I needed to be present for my family."
What to know about trichotillomania
Trichotillomania, commonly known as "hair-pulling disorder," was first described in ancient Greece. The term itself, however, was coined in the late 18th century, according to StatPearls, an online medical resource published by the National Library of Medicine.
The condition is characterized by the recurrent, compulsive pulling of hair from various parts of the body, which can lead to visible hair loss. Though it may resemble other medical conditions such as alopecia, the hair loss is self-inflicted. Because it can dramatically alter one's appearance, trichotillomania is often accompanied by social stigma.
Managing trichotillomania often requires a team that may include a primary care provider, dermatologist, psychiatrist, and licensed clinical psychologist, StatPearls notes. Treatment typically involves therapy especially cognitive behavioral therapy and habit reversal training and may also include medication.
The condition can lead to long-term complications. According to StatPearls, individuals who continue to pull hair into adulthood may experience permanent hair loss. In rare cases, those who ingest the hair are at risk of developing a trichobezoar, a hairball that forms in the digestive tract, potentially leading to symptoms such as nausea, abdominal pain and unintended weight loss.