A new study finds that nearly half of the most popular ADHD videos on TikTok share misleading claims that don't match official diagnoses.
The study, published Wednesday in PLOS One, explored TikTok's role as an educational tool for ADHD.
ADHD – short for attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder – is a condition that affects focus, self-control and impulse regulation, making it harder to stay organized and pay attention, according to the National Institute of Mental Health.
To assess the reliability of TikTok content that provides information and advice about ADHD, two licensed psychologists watched the top 100 most-viewed TikTok videos that were shared with the #ADHD hashtag and judged their accuracy based on the criteria mental health professionals use to make a diagnosis.
The videos were immensely popular, gathering nearly half a billion views combined, but only about 49% of their claims were accurate according to the psychologists, who noted that symptoms were often oversimplified or failed to explain how ADHD can vary from person to person.
There were different categories of misinformation, Vasileia Karasavva, the study's lead author and PhD student at the University of British Columbia, told ABC News.
"Some behaviors were better described by different mental illnesses, some could be related to ADHD but were not diagnostic criteria, and some were not related to ADHD or other mental illnesses at all," she explained.
Adding to the concern, the study found that only about 20% of the video creators shared their credentials, and none were licensed psychologists, psychiatrists or medical doctors.
Additionally, more than 50% of the creators appeared to have financial incentives for sharing a video, such as selling ADHD-related products or soliciting donations.
"Be cautious of people who appear very confident and are selling you something," Karasavva cautioned. "Try and see if they cite any credible sources like the [Centers for Disease Control and Prevention] or the American Psychiatric Association."
The study also surveyed 843 undergraduate students, ages 18-25, dividing them into three groups: those without an ADHD diagnosis, those who self-diagnosed, and those who received a formal diagnosis from a mental health professional.
The participants in the self-diagnosed group watched the most TikTok videos and were more likely to trust their accuracy. They also overestimated how common ADHD is compared to the other two groups.
People who watched a lot of ADHD-related TikToks were just as likely to recommend both the most and least accurate content, suggesting that they couldn't tell reliable information from misinformation. Among self-diagnosed individuals, watching the videos also reinforced their belief that they had ADHD, while making those without the condition question whether they might.
"Mental health exists on a spectrum, and social media is democratizing access to this information," said Karasavva. "To get a diagnosis of ADHD, it's a very expensive, long and involved process. People are frustrated by this and in a way, we have gatekept support on mental health."
These findings highlight a clear disconnect between mental health professionals and TikTokers in how they perceive ADHD content on TikTok, Karasavva pointed out.
"Even if mental health professionals don't think the symptoms follow what they learn on social media, it doesn't mean that the person wouldn't benefit from help," she said.
According to the National Institutes of Health, ADHD affects about 5% of children and 3% of adults. It is often diagnosed with other conditions such as learning disabilities, anxiety and depression. Anyone who suspects they may have ADHD should talk to a mental health professional for an accurate diagnosis, Karasavva advised.
ABC News reached out to TikTok for comment on the study but did not immediately hear back.
Heya Batah, M.D., is an internal medicine resident at the Cleveland Clinic Foundation and a member of the ABC News Medical Unit.