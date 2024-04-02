A first-look trailer for "Descendants: The Rise of Red" has officially dropped.

Disney released the teaser for the musical fantasy film, which is set to premiere July 12, on Tuesday.

Directed by Jennifer Phang from a script by Dan Frey and Russell Sommer, the fourth film in the "Descendants" franchise stars Kylie Cantrall and Malia Baker as Red, the daughter of the Queen of Hearts from "Alice in Wonderland," and Chloe Charming, daughter of Cinderella and Prince Charming from "Cinderella," respectively.

‘Descendants: The Rise of Red’ teaser introduces the Queen of Hearts’ Rebellious Daughter. Disney+

The two characters are forced to team up when the tyrannical Queen of Hearts, played by Rita Ora, incites a catastrophic coup on Auradon, and Red and Chloe must travel in time to stop her.

In the teaser, Red runs through the school's halls spraying graffiti on the walls before introducing herself to Chloe as her new roommate. Chloe appears shocked by the introduction, dropping the stack of books she had been holding.

In addition to Cantrall, Baker and Ora, the film also features Brandy as Cinderella and Paolo Montalban as King Charming. China Anne McClain reprises her role as Uma and Melanie Paxson returns as Fairy Godmother.

Watch the the new trailer below.

"Descendants: The Rise of Red" premieres July 12, 2024, on Disney+.