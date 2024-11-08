The final trailer for "Mufasa: The Lion King" is here.
Director Barry Jenkins took the stage at D23 Brazil -- A Disney Experience on Friday and shared the new trailer for the highly-anticipated film with fans.
The trailer opens with Rafiki telling a story about two brothers: Mufasa and Taka, and how they embarked on a journey to find a new home and start a new kingdom.
It also shares a glimpse of the adventure the brothers go on and the characters they meet, including Zazu and Sarabi, Mufasa's future mate and Simba's mother in the 2019 film.
On Friday morning, a first look at the new trailer debuted exclusively on "Good Morning America."
"Mufassa: The Lion King," which arrives in theaters next month, is a prequel to 2019's "The Lion King."
According to a synopsis for the film, Rafiki tells the legend of Mufasa to young lion cub Kiara, the daughter of Simba and Nala.
"Told in flashbacks, the story introduces Mufasa as an orphaned cub, lost and alone until he meets a sympathetic lion named Taka -- the heir to a royal bloodline," the synopsis reads.
"The chance meeting sets in motion an expansive journey of an extraordinary group of misfits searching for their destiny -- their bonds will be tested as they work together to evade a threatening and deadly foe."
The new look at the film comes after Walt Disney Studios released the official trailer for the film in August.
In April, Jenkins shared with "GMA" that the film is about family.
"The journey of this film is kind of understanding how someone can build a family out of these very disparate parts," he said at the time.
The director added that the film is also about "how people who may be alone can find strength by coming together."
The star-studded cast for "Mufasa" includes Beyoncé Knowles-Carter, Blue Ivy Carter, Donald Glover, Mads Mikkelsen, Seth Rogen, Billy Eichner, Anika Noni Rose and more.
"Mufasa: The Lion King" is set to release in theaters on Dec 20.
