The 2024 Screen Actors Guild Awards took place on Saturday, February 24, in Los Angeles. Among the big winners were "Oppenheimer," "The Bear" and "Beef."

Emily Blunt, from left, Meryl Streep, and Anne Hathaway present the award for outstanding performance by a male actor in a comedy series during the 30th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards on Feb. 24, 2024, at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles. Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

Other highlights included a reunion of "The Devil Wears Prada" with the film's stars Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway and Emily Blunt, Billie Eilish autographing superfan Melissa McCarthy's forehead and Jennifer Aniston and Bradley Cooper presenting Barbra Streisand with the SAG Lifetime Achievement Award.

Check out the full winners list below:

The motion picture winners were:

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role

Cillian Murphy – "Oppenheimer"

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role

Lily Gladstone – "Killers of the Flower Moon"

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role

Robert Downey Jr. – "Oppenheimer"

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role

Da'Vine Joy Randolph – "The Holdovers"

Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture

"Oppenheimer"

The television program winners were:

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series

Steven Yeun – "Beef"

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series

Ali Wong – "Beef"

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series

Pedro Pascal – "The Last of Us"

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series

Elizabeth Debicki – "The Crown"

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series

Jeremy Allen White – "The Bear"

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series

Ayo Edebiri – "The Bear"

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series

"Succession"

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series

"The Bear"

The stunt ensemble winners were:

Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture

"Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One"

Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Television Series