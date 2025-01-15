The nominations for the 2025 BAFTA Film Awards have been revealed.
"Conclave," the Edward Berger-directed film starring Ralph Fiennes, which centers on the death of a pope and the election of a new one, is the most-nominated film of the year with 12 nominations.
Following close behind is "Emilia Pérez" with 11 nods and "The Brutalist" with nine.
"Anora," "Dune: Part Two" and "Wicked" follow close behind with seven nominations apiece.
The BAFTA Film Awards, which are colloquially referred to as the "British Oscars," will announce winners in a ceremony on Sunday, Feb. 16.
Here's a full list of the nominations.
Best film
- "A Complete Unknown"
- "Anora"
- "Conclave"
- "Emilia Pérez"
- "The Brutalist"
Director
- Sean Baker, "Anora"
- Edward Berger, "Conclave"
- Denis Villeneuve, "Dune: Part Two"
- Jacques Audiard, "Emilia Pérez"
- Brady Corbet, "The Brutalist"
- Coralie Fargeat, "The Substance"
Leading actor
- Timothée Chalamet, "A Complete Unknown"
- Ralph Fiennes, "Conclave"
- Hugh Grant, "Heretic"
- Colman Domingo, "Sing Sing"
- Sebastian Stan, "The Apprentice"
- Adrien Brody, "The Brutalist"
Leading actress
- Mikey Madison, "Anora"
- Karla Sofía Gascón, "Emilia Pérez"
- Marianne Jean-Baptiste, "Hard Truths"
- Saoirse Ronan, "The Outrun"
- Demi Moore, "The Substance"
- Cynthia Erivo, "Wicked"
Supporting actor
- Edward Norton, "A Complete Unknown"
- Kieran Culkin, "A Real Pain"
- Yura Borisov, "Anora"
- Clarence Maclin, "Sing Sing"
- Jeremy Strong, "The Apprentice"
- Guy Pearce, "The Brutalist"
Supporting actress
- Isabella Rossellini, "Conclave"
- Selena Gomez, "Emilia Pérez"
- Zoe Saldaña, "Emilia Pérez"
- Felicity Jones, "The Brutalist"
- Jamie Lee Curtis, "The Last Showgirl"
- Ariana Grande, "Wicked"
Original screenplay
- "A Real Pain"
- "Anora"
- "Kneecap"
- "The Brutalist"
- "The Substance"
Adapted screenplay
- "A Complete Unknown"
- "Conclave"
- "Emilia Pérez"
- "Nickel Boys"
- "Sing Sing"
Outstanding British film
- "Bird"
- "Blitz"
- "Conclave"
- "Gladiator II"
- "Hard Truths"
- "Kneecap"
- "Lee"
- "Love Lies Bleeding"
- "The Outrun"
- "Wallace and Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl"
Outstanding debut by a British writer, director or producer
- "Hoard"
- "Kneecap"
- "Monkey Man"
- "Santosh"
- "Sister Midnight"
Animated film
- "Flow"
- "Inside Out 2"
- "The Wild Robot"
- "Wallace and Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl"
Documentary
- "Black Box Diaries"
- "Daughters"
- "No Other Land"
- "Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story"
- "Will & Harper"
Film not in the English language
- "All We Imagine as Light"
- "Emilia Pérez"
- "I'm Still Here" ("Ainda Estou Aqui")
- "Kneecap"
- "The Seed of the Sacred Fig"
Children's & family
- "Flow"
- "Kensuke's Kingdom"
- "The Wild Robot"
- "Wallace and Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl"
Cinematography
- "Conclave"
- "Dune: Part Two"
- "Emilia Pérez"
- "Nosferatu"
- "The Brutalist"
Costume design
- "A Complete Unknown"
- "Blitz"
- "Conclave"
- "Nosferatu"
- "Wicked"
Make up & hair
- "Dune: Part Two"
- "Emilia Pérez"
- "Nosferatu"
- "The Substance"
- "Wicked"
Editing
- "Anora"
- "Conclave"
- "Dune: Part Two"
- "Emilia Pérez"
- "Kneecap"
Original score
- "Conclave"
- "Emilia Pérez"
- "Nosferatu"
- "The Brutalist"
- "The Wild Robot"
Production design
- "Conclave"
- "Dune: Part Two"
- "Nosferatu"
- "The Brutalist"
- "Wicked"
Sound
- "Blitz"
- "Dune: Part Two"
- "Gladiator II"
- "The Substance"
- "Wicked"
Special visual effects
- "Better Man"
- "Dune: Part Two"
- "Gladiator II"
- "Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes"
- "Wicked"
Casting
- "A Complete Unknown"
- "Anora"
- "Conclave"
- "Kneecap"
- "The Apprentice"
British short film
- "Marion"
- "Milk"
- "Rock, Paper, Scissors"
- "Stomach Bug"
- "The Flowers Stand Silently, Witnessing"
British short animation
- "Adiós"
- "Mog's Christmas"
- "Wander to Wonder"
EE Rising Star Award
- Marisa Abela
- Jharrel Jerome
- David Jonsson
- Mikey Madison
- Nabhaan Rizwan