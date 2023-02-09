Fans seem to be loving the new film "80 for Brady" -- it's currently at 90% fresh on Rotten Tomatoes -- and this weekend it runs into some stiff competition with the Super Bowl itself.

Super Bowl weekend is usually not a great time for movie attendance, but director Kyle Marvin told ABC Audio the film is a good way to get in the mood for the big game.

"Like, what a cool thing to watch a movie about the Super Bowl and then watch the Super Bowl," he said. "So I'm hoping it does good things just in the fact that it's in the conversation, it's in the zeitgeist."

"I think people can show up, have fun, enjoy that and then and still enjoy the Super Bowl," he added. "I think there's room for it."

One thing there wasn't room for when it comes to the film, however, was a gay kiss scene with Olympic skier Gus Kenworthy and actor Brian Jordan Alvarez, who appears in the recent horror film "M3gan."

Kenworthy told Variety in a recent interview that their scene was cut from the film, theorizing that it was left out to appease potential moviegoers who don't want to see a same-sex kiss on the big screen and claiming it was cut "for Middle America."

Marvin, however, insists it was cut for time and no other reason.

"I love Gus, and he did great work," the director told ABC Audio. "Unfortunately, I think it's just a product of a movie getting cut down for pace and time. And I'm sorry that it didn't make it as well... but there's nothing more to it than that."