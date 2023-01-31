The Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences CEO says that “To Leslie” star Andrea Riseborough’s best actress Oscar nomination will not be rescinded after many questioned the way she earned the recognition.

In a statement, from Academy CEO Bill Kramer addressing the controversy and the film’s campaigning tactics, Kramer said, “The academy has determined the activity in question does not rise to the level that the film’s nomination should be rescinded.”

Kramer did however say that the academy found “social media and outreach campaigning tactics that caused concern” and that the tactics “are being addressed with the responsible parties directly.”

Momentum Pictures Andrea Riseborough appears in the film "To Leslie."

Following last week’s Oscar nominations, many were stunned to see Riseborough nominated for an Academy Award in the best actress category.

The nomination led many to question how the Michael Morris-directed film, about a single mom struggling to survive after she wins the lottery, had gone largely unmentioned by previous award shows and critics groups, yet still earned a best actress nod.

Leading up to her nomination, stars including Gwyneth Paltrow, Amy Adams and Minnie Driver expressed their support for Riseborough on social media or by hosting screenings of “To Leslie” to urge academy members to vote for her.

In one Instagram post from Paltrow, the Goop founder and Academy Award winner, shared a photo of herself with Riseborough and Morris and wrote in the caption, “Last night we had the true pleasure of watching a masterpiece of a film called To Leslie… I am stunned by all of the performances. Andrea should win every award there is and all the ones that haven’t been invented yet.”

Cate Blanchett also shouted Riseborough out while accepting the award for lead actress at the Critics Choice Awards.

The academy has a set of rules when it comes to campaigning for a film to ensure fairness, but in a statement released on Friday by the academy, which said it is conducting a review of the campaign procedures around this year’s nominees, it said that “guidelines may be needed in a new era of social media and digital communication.”

In his statement on Tuesday, Kramer reiterated that “regulations must be clarified to help create a better framework for respectful, inclusive and unbiased campaigning.”