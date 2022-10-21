A week after Adam Levine teased his first Spanish-speaking single, "Ojalá," with Colombian star Maluma and The Rudeboyz, we now have the official video.

The steamy video kicks off with The Rudeboyz -- a.k.a. Chan El Genio and Kevin ADG -- driving while listening to the "incredible" beat they just produced and sharing how great it would be to have Maluma and Levine on the song.

"We'd kill it. Can you imagine? That would be a dream," they say.

Sony Music Latin/WK Entertainment Record producers, The Rudeboyz, pose with singers Adam Levine and Maluma ahead of the release of the single "Ojala."

Next we hear the Maroon 5 singer and "Marry Me" star and music sensation Maluma trading verses about getting over the heartbreak of losing a girl.

While Adam starts off singing in Spanish, he switches to English later in the song.

Of the collaboration, The Rudeboyz said in a statement, "We are initiating a new chapter of our career as producers-artists alongside Maluma and Adam Levine. 'Ojalá' is a romantic and danceable record where we joined forces with Maluma to continue his incredible musical legacy accompanied by Adam Levine who sings in Spanish for the first time."

Levine first hinted at a possible collaboration with Maluma back in June, posting a photo on Instagram of the two in a recording studio, captioned, "World ain't ready."

He posted a short clip on TikTok teasing the new single last week.