Country music star Alan Jackson's daughter, Mattie Jackson, welcomed her first son.
Sharing the heartwarming news on her Instagram on Friday, Mattie introduced baby Wesley Alan Smith to her followers with a series of adorable pictures.
In her post, Mattie expressed profound gratitude for her new role as a mother, describing Wesley's arrival on June 20 as "the absolute best birthday gift I could have ever imagined."
She shared, "There is no greater honor in life than being chosen by God to be your mom." Mattie also expressed her "joy" in watching her husband "adore and protect" their newborn son.
Acknowledging the family dynamics, Mattie revealed that even their dog Ryman has warmed up to her new little brother, sharing a few photos oh Wesley and Ryman together in the Instagram photo carousel.
She concluded her post with a touching message to baby Wesley, saying, "You have all my heart and my prayers," and then revealed baby Wesley's namesakes. "If you’re anything like both your namesakes (Connor’s grandad and @officialalanjackson ), you’ve got quite a life ahead of you 🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻."
Alan Jackson recently announced he would be hitting the road for the final time for the return of his Last Call: One More for the Road Tour, which he first kicked off in 2022.
"I've been touring for over 30 years -- my daughters are all grown, we have one grandchild and one on the way…and I’m enjoying spending more time at home," the country star said in a press release. "But my fans always show up to have a good time, and I'm going to give them the best show I can for this Last Call."