Thomas Rhett is heading to Las Vegas for a mini-residency this December.
On Tuesday, the country singer announced "THOMAS RHETT: Live in Las Vegas," a four-night run set for Dec. 6, 7, 13, and 14 during National Finals Rodeo week and will take place at Fontainebleau Las Vegas' BleauLive Theater.
"For me, having the chance to set up in Vegas for a string of shows is something I've been trying to find the right time to do for awhile now," Thomas said in a press release. "It gives us the chance to be back in smaller rooms -- for almost a mini-residency -- and really be right there to play off the fans and be sure every single one of them is on their feet each night."
"I'm already looking forward to making these shows unlike any we’ve ever done before," he added. "It’s going to be a blast."
A pre-sale for Rhett's fans will take place June 26 with additional pre-sales throughout the week ahead of the general on-sale beginning June 28. For ticket information, visit ThomasRhett.com.
Coming up, you can catch Rhett's performance of his current single, "Beautiful as You," during ABC's "CMA Fest" special airing Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET and streaming the next day on Hulu.
Rhett's upcoming album, "About A Woman," arrives Aug. 23.
Disney is the majority owner of Hulu and parent company of ABC News and "Good Morning America."