Thomas Rhett is having a fun holiday in London.
In a sweet Instagram post he shared on Monday, the "Beautiful As You" singer shared a series of photos with his family, who appear to be on vacation.
In the first photo, Rhett is all smiles as he poses for a photo with his wife, Lauren Akins, and their four daughters, Willa Gray Akins, Ada James Akins, Lennon Love Akins and Lillie Carolina Akins.
The final photo in the stack is of Rhett and his four daughters as they pose for a photo with Big Ben in the background.
He captioned the post, "Ello love."
Rhett also shared a hilarious video of himself making up a song about Big Ben.
"Big Ben's chiming, it's got perfect timing," he sings. "I don't know how he knows what time it is. Big Ben is chiming."
The sweet family photos come one week after Rhett shared a post about how he spent Father's Day with his kids.
In the Instagram post, he shared how much he enjoys fatherhood.
"I love being a dad so much," he wrote.