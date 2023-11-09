You oughta know that Alanis Morissette is going on tour -- and she's bringing along rock icons Joan Jett & the Blackhearts.

Morissette's Triple Moon tour, which also features rising country star Morgan Wade, will kick off June 9 in Phoenix, Arizona. It's set to wrap up Aug. 10 in Inglewood, California.

"I am inspired and heartened and feel giddy inside to be going on this upcoming summer tour with Joan and Morgan and all our teams," Morissette said in a statement. "Can't wait to see you, can't wait to perform!"

A Citi presale will start Nov. 14 at 10 a.m. local time via citientertainment.com.

Fans who sign up for Morissette's mailing list at alanis.com by Nov. 15 will be able to access additional presales ahead of the general onsale date on Nov. 17 at Alanis.com.