Ali Larter says working on "Landman" has been an "absolute dream job" for her.
In an interview with "Good Morning America" at the 2024 KIIS FM iHeartRadio Jingle Ball on Friday at Intuit Dome in Los Angeles, the actress talked about her latest role in Taylor Sheridan's new series, "Landman."
"I get to work with an incredible cast and the entire crew is so gifted and talented that I just feel like I'm playing at the top of the game and so that's really exciting," she said.
"And now to see the fans, the people watch the show and really love these characters and love the story that's unfolding is very exciting, because you never know when you're making something if it's gonna connect with an audience and this show obviously has," she added.
Larter portrays Angela Norris in the hit new neo-Western series about a "modern-day tale of fortune-seeking in the world of oil rigs," according to a synopsis for the series.
The new show is set in the proverbial boomtowns of West Texas and is based on the 11-part podcast called "Boomtown," which uncovered the West Texas world of oil rigging.
Larter's character is the ex-wife of Tommy Norris (Billy Bob Thornton) in the series.
The actress, who said had been a fan of Sheridan's work since "Wind River" and "Sicario," praised the filmmaker for his storytelling.
"I just think he's an incredible storyteller and he loves to write these dynamic women and that's very very fun to play," said the actress, who added that preparation for the role of Angela included dialect work and work with her acting coach.
Along with Larter and Thornton, the star-studded cast includes Demi Moore and Jon Hamm as Cami Miller and Monty Miller, a power couple in the oil industry, as well as Michelle Randolph, James Jordan, Jacob Lofland, Kayla Wallace, Mark Collie, Andy Garcia, Michael Peña and Paulina Chávez.
"Landman" premiered on Nov. 17 and is available to stream on Paramount+ with new episodes every Sunday.