Taylor Sheridan's new series, "Landman," is out now.
The first two episodes arrived on Sunday night and is the latest neo-Western story by the award-winning filmmaker.
In "Landman," Sheridan, who created the hit shows "Yellowstone" and "1923," explores a "modern-day tale of fortune-seeking in the world of oil rigs," according to a synopsis for the series.
The new show is set in the proverbial boomtowns of West Texas and is based on the 11-part podcast called "Boomtown," which uncovered the West Texas world of oil rigging.
Read on to learn more about the show.
Who is starring in 'Landman'?
For the series' main character Tommy Norris, Sheridan tapped Billy Bob Thornton, who also starred in Sheridan's series "1883."
The star-studded cast also includes Demi Moore and Jon Hamm as Cami Miller and Monty Miller, a power couple in the oil industry, and Ali Larter, who plays Norris' ex-wife.
Michelle Randolph, who starred in Sheridan's "1923," and "Yellowstone" actor James Jordan also star in the series, as well as Jacob Lofland, Kayla Wallace, Mark Collie, Andy Garcia, Michael Peña and Paulina Chávez.
Has a trailer been released for 'Landman'?
Two trailers for the drama-filled series have been released.
See the latest trailer, which was released in October, here.
What are the first two episodes of "Landman" about?
The first episode of "Landman" introduces Norris (Thornton), a classic Texas oilman, whose job it is to keep the oil companies businesses running on the ground, ensuring the oil continues to pump no matter what. Viewers get an inside look at Norris' world, including Monty, his boss played by Hamm, as well as his family life, including Norris' dynamic Larter, who plays Angela, his ex-wife and their kids. The first episode ends in dramatic fashion with an explosion on the oil patch.
The second episode of "Landman," titled "Dreamers and Losers," covers Thornton's handling of the tragedy while also managing family affairs as his daughter Ainsley, played by Michelle Randolph, moves in.
How can I watch 'Landman'?
"Landman" is available to stream on Paramount+ with new episodes every Sunday.
It will have 10 episodes.
What else has Taylor Sheridan made?
Prior to "Landman," Sheridan is best known for his work creating the hit Western "Yellowstone" as well as "Mayor of Kingstown" and "Tulsa King."
Sheridan has also had success in film, including an Academy Award nomination for his writing the 2016 Western "Hell or High Water."
What have Billy Bob Thornton, Ali Larter and other cast members said about making 'Landman'?
Thornton described his initial conversations with Sheridan about taking on "Landman" in an interview with Collider.
"He said I'm writing a show for you. It's called 'Landman.' He told me what it was about and I said, 'Wow that's interesting, we've not seen that world," Thornton said.
Thornton also talked about allowing humor into his role as Norris.
"I think that was one of the greatest things about being able to play this part that sometimes I'm funny because that's the way people are," said Thornton.
Larter, who plays Angela, Norris' ex-wife, praised Sheridan's writing in an interview with Nerd Reactor, saying that Sheridan encapsulates the totality of is characters.
"He writes you in the darkness of the night when you're in bed when you have your fears and your anxieties," she said.