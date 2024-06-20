"Yellowstone" fans, rejoice! We finally have a date for the neo-Western series' highly anticipated return.
The show, which is still currently filming in Montana, will air on Sunday, Nov. 10, at 8 p.m. ET on Paramount Network, nearly two years after fans left off with the Dutton family.
To make things even more special, the news was shared on June 20, the six-year anniversary of the "Yellowstone" season 1 premiere back in 2018.
A teaser announcing the "epic return" of the show was shared online, telling fans "the wait is over."
Internationally, "Yellowstone" will premiere on Paramount+ in Canada the same day as it airs in the U.S. while the United Kingdom will get be able to stream it on Nov. 11.
Latin America, Brazil, and France can expect it later in November.
In addition to the success of the flagship series, "Yellowstone" has spawned spinoffs "1883" and "1923" and the network has announced additional spinoffs, "1994" and "2024," both working titles.