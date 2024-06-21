John Dutton has ridden off into the sunset.
In a surprise Instagram video Thursday evening -- the same day Paramount Network announced "Yellowstone" would return Nov. 10 -- Kevin Costner said he would not return to the hit drama.
The Oscar winner explained he remains focused on his Western opus, "Horizon: An American Saga."
"Hi, everyone. I just want to reach out and let you know that after this long year and a half of working on 'Horizon' and doing all the things that that's required, and thinking about 'Yellowstone,' that beloved series that I love, that I know you love, I just realized that I'm not going to be able to continue season 5B or into the future," Costner said.
He continued, "It was something that really changed me. I loved it and I know you loved it. I just want to let you know that I won't be returning. I love the relationship we've been able to develop, and I'll see you at the movies."
The reference to 5B refers to the second half of the fifth and final season of Taylor Sheridan's hit show, production of which was delayed by the writers and actors strikes.
Costner has denied rumors that his "Horizon" shooting schedule also interfered with production on "Yellowstone."
In May, the "Dances with Wolves" actor even said he was "very open to coming back" to the neo-Western series, but it appears the door has shut on those chances for good.