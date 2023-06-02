I've been working on Hell's Kitchen for 13 years!! Now, it's finally making its world premiere on October 24th at the ICONIC @PublicTheaterNY in the heart of NYC this fall is a DREAM COME TRUE!!!!!!! 🌟 🌟 🌟



Don't let ANYBODY tell you your dreams can't be real!! It may take… pic.twitter.com/HjAXKz4myX