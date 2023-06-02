Alicia Keys has announced the world premiere of her upcoming original stage musical, "Hell's Kitchen."

The production, which is inspired by and loosely based on part of Keys' New York City childhood, is slated to run between Oct. 24 and Dec. 10, with the debut set for Nov. 19, during The Public Theater's 2023-24 season.

The musical, which Keys says she has been working on for 13 years, will feature new music from the singer.

"Hell's Kitchen" tells the story of 17-year-old Ali, who, "desperate to get her piece of the New York dream," falls for a drummer, according to a synopsis. Alongside her mother, they are forced to "face hard truths about race, defiance, and growing up."

The production, a partnership with playwright Kristoffer Diaz, features hit songs from Keys, choreography by Tony Award nominee Camille A. Brown and direction by Michael Greif.

Information regarding full-price single tickets and tickets to the theater's fall 2023 shows can be found publictheater.org.

Shoshana Bean, Brandon Victor Dixon, Chad Carstarphen, Reid Clarke, Chloe Davis and Nico DeJesus are among the many actors in the cast.