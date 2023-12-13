Hollywood is paying tribute to Emmy-winning actor Andre Braugher following his death at the age of 61.

Braugher, who starred "Homicide: Life on the Street" and "Brooklyn Nine-Nine," died Monday, Dec. 12, after a brief illness, his longtime rep, Jennifer Allen, confirmed to ABC News.

The actor is survived by his wife Ami Brabson, who played his character's wife on "Homicide," and their three sons.

Braugher's "Brooklyn Nine-Nine" co-stars led the tributes, with the likes of Terry Crews, Chelsea Peretti, Joe Lo Truglio and Marc Evan Jackson sharing their fond memories of working with him on the sitcom, which ran for eight seasons from 2013 to 2021.

Read on to see how Braugher's former co-stars and friends are remembering him:

Terry Crews: "Can't believe you're gone so soon. I'm honored to have known you, laughed with you, worked with you and shared 8 glorious years watching your irreplaceable talent. This hurts. You left us too soon. You taught me so much. I will be forever grateful for the experience of knowing you. Thank you for your wisdom, your advice, your kindness and your friendship. Deepest condolences to your wife and family in this difficult time. You showed me what a life well lived looks like. Rest In Peace, Andre. I love you, man. 😢❤️."

Terry Crews and Andre Braugher in the "The Venue" episode of "Brooklyn Nine-Nine." FOX Image Collection via Getty Images

Chelsea Peretti: "Love you ❤️ Will miss your dulcet tones. Forever lucky to have gone on such a journey with you. Ringside seat. You were so funny to me and the epitome of still waters run deep. I will always cherish our conversations, often with me hanging in your doorway barring your exit, and the insane opportunity to be your sidekick. Is it weird that I am also grieving for what Captain Holt meant to Gina? I really hoped and knew I would see you again. Hate that I won't 💔."

Joe Lo Truglio: "So many wonderful stories will be told about Andre but for now, all my love goes to his wife Ami and his three boys, who he loved very much and flew back every weekend from the show to be with. We all know how powerful an actor he was, but even more, Andre knew exactly well his most important role and was deeply proud of it. He spoke often about his sons, and knew how lucky he was to have Ami. I'm grateful to them for allowing us to share eight years with him. He was committed and passionate about the things he loved. And that voice. It laid anchor to the roughest of dialogue. What you probably don't know is that Andre could sing too, and did often at lunch, belting bassy vocals from his dressing room to whatever new music he found. At first, it was odd because well…*it was Andre Braugher crooning at full volume from behind closed doors*…but then very quickly it made all the sense in the world because the man was so full of song and that's why the world took notice. I miss him so much already. What an honor to work with a man who knew what it was really all about. I feel blessed and thankful. Miss you Capt Holt. Love, Porkchop.💔."

Marc Evan Jackson: "O Captain. My Captain."

Niecy Nash-Betts: "RIP @andrebraugher 🥺 we so much fun on set of @brooklyn99 when I played his sister. Just a real cool guy….. my deepest condolences to his friends & family 🙏🏾."

Shonda Rhimes: "Deeply saddened by the news of Andre Braugher's passing. I mourn not only the loss of an extraordinary actor but, more profoundly, the departure of a warm and kind soul. His talent was undeniable, but it was his genuine kindness that truly set him apart. Rest well."

Andre Braugher attends the red carpet event for "She Said" during the 60th New York Film Festival at Alice Tully Hall, Lincoln Center on October 13, 2022 in New York City. Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images for FLC

Audra McDonald: "I cannot process the news of Andre's passing. He was the most generous, brilliant, intelligent and hilarious soul. He joined The Good Fight late in our run but from day one it was if he had always been a part of our family. He kept us all in stitches on set. Always singing. Always a smile on his face. He was such a joy to work with and had the most beautiful curiosity about all things and all people. I loved every single minute of working with him. He will be so sorely missed. All my love and light to his lovely wife Ami and their sons. Rest in Peace Dear Dear Andre 💔."

Nick Cannon: "🕊️ A Brilliant and Beautiful Soul! Now Set Free! To be absent from the Body is to be present with the Lord! Rest in Paradise King 🙏🏾."

Questlove: "Damn man. One of my fav character actors (Homicide: Life On The Streets/Gideon's Crossing/Hack/Thief/Men Of A Certain Age/Law & Order/of course Brooklyn Nine Nine & his last series The Good Fight)——man I would commit to a show on the strength of him being a character. Wow man this is sad for his loved ones and family and friends and for the legions of fans who loved his work. Rest in Power #AndreBraugher."