Tennis legend Andy Murray will be stepping from center court to center stage.
The British tennis phenom announced a brand-new live show, and tour, "Andy Murray | Centre Stage," on Tuesday, where he will recount highlights from his legendary career to a live audience.
"Marking a new chapter, Andy is stepping onto a new kind of stage for a different type of tour - one where he lifts the lid on his biggest moments, reflects on a unique career and provides behind-the-scenes access to the world of tennis," reads a description of Murray’s show.
A trailer for the show depicts Murray, a two-time Wimbledon singles champion, preparing for the stage while a voice over recaps his retirement which he announced over the summer.
Murray will tour the United Kingdom, hitting cities including Glasgow, Edinburgh and London from June 18 to June 29. The tour will stop in the New Wimbledon Theatre, located nearby Wimbledon's famed tennis courts which Murray once championed.
In the show, Murray will sit down with famed broadcaster Andrew Cotter to share a behind-the-scenes look at his career, including two Wimbledon wins and a U.S. Open win to go along with two Olympic gold medals and several other accolades.
"Having decided to retire after his final professional tournament at the 2024 Paris Olympics, Andy is going to explore what life is like off the court," continued the description.
Tickets for Murray’s live show go on sale Thursday Nov. 14.