The date for George Clooney's Broadway debut has been announced.
It was announced Monday that the Oscar winner will make his debut on The Great White Way in "Good Night, and Good Luck" on March 12, 2025, with an opening night set for April 3, 2025.
Co-written by Clooney and his longtime creative partner Grant Heslov, the play will be based on their Academy Award-nominated 2005 film of the same name.
While actor David Strathairn portrayed legendary newsman Edward R. Murrow in the film, Clooney will take on the role onstage at the historic Winter Garden Theatre.
The production will be directed by Tony winner David Cromer. When the project was first announced back in May, Cromer stated, "Edward R. Murrow operated from a kind of moral clarity that feels vanishingly rare in today's media landscape. There was an immediacy in those early live television broadcasts that today can only be effectively captured on stage, in front of a live audience."
Clooney added at the time, "I am honored, after all these years, to be coming back to the stage and especially, to Broadway, the art form and the venue that every actor aspires to."
Presale for American Express cardholders runs from Nov. 12 at 10 a.m. ET to Nov. 15 at 3:59 p.m. ET.
The general sale will begin Nov. 15 at 4 p.m. ET. Fans who sign up via the show's official website will have priority access to tickets beginning Nov. 14 at 10 a.m. ET.