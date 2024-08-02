Keanu Reeves will make his Broadway debut opposite longtime friend and "Bill & Ted" co-star Alex Winter in a revival of Samuel Beckett's classic play "Waiting for Godot."
Reeves will play Estragon and Winter will play Vladimir in the production, due on the Great White Way in the fall of 2025.
Jamie Lloyd will direct the pair in the production, which will be staged at an Ambassador Theatre Group venue to be announced.
Described as "a tragicomedy in two acts," Beckett's play centers on the two characters who are, as its title suggests, waiting for a character called Godot -- who never comes. In the interim, they converse with each other and various other colorful characters.
In the announcement, Lloyd called it "a real honor" to be collaborating "with the brilliant Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter" on Beckett’s "sublime masterpiece," which the director called "one of the greatest plays of all time."
In a joint statement, Reeves and Winter said, "We're incredibly excited to be on stage together and work with the great Jamie Lloyd in one of our favorite plays."
Incidentally, another legendary movie twosome, celebrated theater veterans and "X-Men" franchise co-stars Patrick Stewart and Ian McKellen, played Vladimir and Estragon, respectively, in a Broadway revival of the play a decade ago.