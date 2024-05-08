"Speed" turned Keanu Reeves and Sandra Bullock into an iconic action duo in 1994, and the "John Wick" star is ready to hop back on the bus 30 years later.
The pair, who haven't shared the big screen since their 2006 romantic hit "The Lake House," caught up on the "Speed" podcast "50 MPH," where Reeves said of a potential threequel, "We'd freakin' knock it out of the park."
Bullock vowed, "Before I die, before I leave this planet, I do think that Keanu and I need to do something in front of the camera."
"Are we, you know, in wheelchairs or with walkers? Maybe. Are we on little scooters at Disneyland?" she joked.
Bullock added of their chemistry, "There's no formula. It just is."
Reeves agreed, saying, "It does feel like there is a siren call to it, like there's something that wasn't done. I would love to work with you again before our eyes close."
The "Speed" sequel "Speed 2: Cruise Control" was released in 1997, with Bullock in a lead role once again, but without Reeves.
The film, which had Jan de Bont back in the director's chair, shifted the action from a speeding bus to a slow-moving cruise ship. It wasn't received well critically and didn't make a splash at the box office in the same way its predecessor had.
The original "Speed" raked in more than $350 million at the global box office, becoming the fifth highest-grossing film of 1994. "Speed 2" made approximately $164.5 million worldwide, by comparison.