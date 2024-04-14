Keanu Reeves and girlfriend Alexandra Grant enjoyed a date night at a red carpet event over the weekend.

While attending the 2024 MOCA Gala in Los Angeles on Saturday, the couple posed alongside each other and sported sweet smiles for the camera.

Alexandra Grant and Keanu Reeves arrive for the MOCA Gala 2024 at the Geffen Contemporary at MOCA in Los Angeles, CA, April 13, 2024. Michael Tran/AFP via Getty Images

For the glamorous outing at The Geffen Contemporary at MOCA, Reeves wore a dark blue suit with a green shirt underneath and matching scarf. Meanwhile, Grant donned a dazzling light green dress and sparkly purse.

Last year, the couple who have known each other for over a decade, also attended the event to show their support for the museum’s annual fundraiser.

Over the years, the pair have collaborated on two books together, 2011's "Ode to Happiness" and 2014's "Shadows."

Speaking to People last March, Reeves got candid about his life with Grant while discussing his last moment of bliss with the magazine at the time.

Alexandra Grant and Keanu Reeves attend MOCA Gala 2024 at The Geffen Contemporary at MOCA in Los Angeles, CA, April 13, 2024. Charley Gallay/Getty Images

"A couple of days ago with my honey," he shared. "We were in bed. We were connected. We were smiling and laughing and giggling. Feeling great. It was just really nice to be together."