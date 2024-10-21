Nicole Scherzinger reflected on what her buzzy role in "Sunset Boulevard" means to her for the musical's opening night on Broadway.
"I believe God has a plan for all of us–a plan and a purpose," Scherzinger wrote in a heartfelt Instagram post shared Sunday. "I believe you just have to listen to the whispers of your heart and trust Him."
"I see now that this show, and telling Norma's story, was God's divine plan for me all along," she continued. "There was a purpose behind all the patience, pain, and pushbacks that have been scattered amongst the beauty of my life so far."
Scherzinger added, "Tonight I fulfill my childhood dream. It is the Opening Night of my Broadway Debut in Sunset Boulevard."
The former Pussycat Dolls singer's post included photos of her from the show as well as references to lyrics from the musical, which is a reimagining of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s take by director Jamie Lloyd.
"It's funny how God brings you back to your roots and the initial desire He placed on your heart. Theater was where everything started for me," she said. "I am so honored to take the stage with this brave and beautiful cast, crew, and creatives."
Scherzinger ended her post by quoting one of the most memorable lines from "Sunset Boulevard," writing, "I'M READY FOR MY CLOSE-UP."
"Sunset Boulevard" is based on the 1950 film of the same name, directed by Billy Wilder and starring Gloria Swanson as Norma Desmond. Patti LuPone and Glenn Close have previously played Norma, the show's leading lady, on the stage.
Scherzinger has already won a Laurence Olivier Award for her version of Norma on London's West End and her Broadway turn has been garnering Tony Awards buzz.