Hugh Jackman is coming to one of New York’s most iconic venues in 2025.
On Wednesday, Jackman announced his new show, "From New York, With Love," where he will play 12 performances at Radio City Music Hall in a live concert series featuring songs from some of his greatest musical roles including "The Boy From Oz," "The Greatest Showman," and "The Music Man," according to a release.
The shows will kick off on Jan. 24 and conclude on Aug. 16.
The actor also revealed the news in an Instagram video on Wednesday with his "Deadpool & Wolverine" co-star Ryan Reynolds.
The announcement video was a spoof, recalling the viral skit the pair made in 2022 to announce that Jackman would return as Wolverine. In a role reversal from the original, Jackman appeared on a couch, addressing the camera, welcoming in Reynolds later in the video.
"A little over two years ago, Ryan sat in this very seat and announced to the world that I would be coming back for 'Deadpool & Wolverine,'" Jackman began.
"It was the time of my life," he expressed, adding, "I've been wondering what comes next."
At this point, as Jackman did in the original video, Reynolds emerges behind him, eating an apple, and nonchalantly walks up a flight of stairs.
"Hey Ryan, you wanna come to one of my live performances at Radio City Music Hall?" Reynolds replies, "You're gonna be like singing and dancing and joking live? Am I gonna be in it?"
Jackman shakes his head to the camera, but says, "Absolutely!"
Off camera, Reynolds says, "I'll break out the eyeliner."
Jackman whispers, "No. This is my time," while Reynolds enthuses, "It's happening!"
The bit then announces the title of the shows before the pair are found on the couch again, enthusiastically talking about what will happen, but as in the "Deadpool & Wolverine" announcement, music plays over their conversation.
"I'm not gonna be in it?" Reynolds then says dejectedly.
"Onstage, no, but in my heart, yeah," Jackman says, joking he "needs" him in the audience -- and he'll have to buy his own ticket ... for the tech rehearsals.
Tickets for artist pre-sale will go on sale Oct. 15, and the general sale kicks off Oct. 18. Full details and early registration for tickets can be found at FromNewYorkWithLoveHJ.com.