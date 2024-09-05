It takes a team to transform into Wolverine.
Hugh Jackman opened up about his longtime journey and training routine to become the reluctant Marvel hero in an Instagram video post Wednesday.
"I am grateful," Jackman captioned the post, which featured a shirtless selfie of the "Deadpool & Wolverine" star and his chiseled six-pack.
Along with the photo, Jackman narrated a voice note where he thanked the team behind the scenes, who not only helped him achieve his physique but also prioritized his fitness and nutritional needs.
"I've had a lot of people talk to me or ask me questions about how I got into shape and what I did, what I ate, how I trained, what I did, how hard is it at your age and all of these things and honestly, I just wanted to take a second to say, 'Yeah, I had to turn up and I had to, yep, I had to do those deadlifts and I had to eat those meals but I had an incredible team that helped me,'" the 55-year-old actor began.
Jackman explained that many people dedicated their efforts and time to work hand in hand with him as he prepared to reprise his role as Wolverine, including trainers Beth Lewis and Michael Ryan.
"There's not a hope in hell I would have got there without them," Jackman said, going on to explain that Lewis, in particular, pushed him when he needed an extra boost but made sure he didn't "overwork" either.
"I am in better shape and when I say shape, what I mean is physical health, my knees, my shoulders that have bothered me for years – gone. She's helped me get through this, get the results I needed, but feeling fantastic," Jackman continued in part.
The Marvel mainstay also shared his gratitude for his team in the U.S. and U.K. who helped him stay on track with his daily diet for over a year.
"I didn't have to think out what I was shopping for, cooking for. I just had someone counting up my macros, which, for those people who don't know, is basically how many grams of protein or fat or carbohydrate you have at different phases in your training in order to get the result," he said. "For over a … year and a half, I had someone preparing me meals, which made it so much easier."
Jackman also thanked his makeup artist, assistant director and producing team who also helped him juggle his schedule, especially on days when he was "grumpy" because he wasn't drinking enough water or had been "eating tilapia and beans for days."
"It's really important to me that I acknowledge those people who have spent a lifetime doing what they do," Jackman said at the end of his lengthy message. "They're the top of their game. They're the best in the world and I feel so privileged to have them in my corner and I would not have achieved that result without them. So, thanks."
Jackman, who first played Wolverine in 2000's "X-Men" and then in subsequent sequels, returned for "Deadpool & Wolverine" along with co-star Ryan Reynolds, following the success of 2016's "Deadpool" and 2018's "Deadpool 2."
"These two characters, of course, have their own special place in comic book lore but I could see it and the chance to work with Ryan – so it took me awhile to really come around to it but one day, August 14, 2022, I was driving out east, on the [Long Island Expressway in New York] and I went, '[Gasp] I want to do the movie,'" Jackman explained of his unexpected return on "Good Morning America."
