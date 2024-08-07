Blake Lively and Hugh Jackman are throwing it back nearly seven decades, appearing in a new Alfred Hitchcock-inspired photo shoot, a modern take on the famed director's 1955 film "To Catch a Thief."
In the new shoot titled "The Heist of the Heart" for Vogue's September 2024 issue, which was photographed and directed by Baz Luhrmann, Lively plays "the Cat," a modern reinterpretation of Carey Grant's character, the male thief in the original romantic thriller.
"Deadpool & Wolverine" star Hugh Jackman poses as "L'Ombre," the target of Lively's thievery. Jackman dons a sleek black tuxedo, adjusting the cuffs on his suit in one photo while playing the wealthy victim.
"It was all about finding an imagined role for Blake that perhaps we'd all like to see her play," Luhrmann told Vogue of the artistic decisions made in the shoot.
For her part, Lively is seen playing the role of the original thief. In one photo, she is dressed head-to-toe in an all-black catsuit.
In another, she sits with a contemplative look in a room with precious jewelry strewn haphazardly across the floor.
The Monaco setting of the original film is apparent throughout the shoot with the southern French coast glittering in the moonlight behind a nefarious photo of Lively.
In another photo, Lively and Jackman jet across the famous coastline on a motorcycle, wearing joyous expressions, Lively's polka-dot dress flowing in the background.
Though the cinematic views of Monte Carlo are enchanting, the photos were all shot in New York City using LED technology, according to Vogue.
"She and Hugh's character have had to shut their hearts off to love for different reasons, so I hope these images are both glamorous and beautiful… and a little bit tragic and sad," Luhrmann said referencing a plot point from the film.
Lively is also the cover star of Vogue's September 2024 issue.
The shoot was styled by Tonne Goodman, while Catherine Martin, Luhrmann's partner and collaborator, was the production designer.