Blake Lively is channeling all things floral on the "It Ends with Us" press tour.
The actress, who stars in the film and is also a producer on it, has stepped out in fun, floral looks for the press tour for the film, which hits theaters Friday, Aug. 9.
Lively's press tour looks are a nod to her character in the film, Lily Bloom, who owns a flower shop.
On Monday, while out and about in New York City, Lively wore a blue skirt suit set with a white daisy print all over. She also wore matching blue heels and paired the look with a purse in the shape of a white rose.
The actress took a bolder floral approach during a press stop in the city on Aug. 4, wearing a look designed by Christopher John Rogers. The look consisted of a long white halter top with black dots and multi-colored pants with a floral print. Lively also wore a matching coat that had the same print as her pants.
Later that day, she wore a more casual outfit by Versace consisting of a beaded floral crop top and light-wash denim jeans.
While attending a Betty Blooms pop up in New York City on Aug. 3, Lively wore a hot-pink minidress from New York City-based designer Dauphinette and a matching floral jacket with sequins and beads from péro. She also accessorized her look with hot pink heels from Malone Souliers and florals in her hair, which was styled by celebrity hairstylist Jennifer Yepez.
That same day, Lively stepped out in more florals, donning a blue ensemble by Chanel that included blue pants and a blue top with a matching flower crossbody purse.
She stepped out that evening in a strapless floral minidress by Oscar de la Renta. The dress had bold flower designs in dark purples, orange and yellow. She accessorized the look with strappy heels and dark purple drop earrings.
Last week, Lively opted for another dress from Dauphinette. The intricate, beaded look included floral elements, and she accessorized the dress with a mushroom-shaped purse from Judith Lieber, designed by Katy Perry, and sparkling ruby Christian Louboutin heels.
Lively looked effortless in a vintage, flowy white floral dress from Vivienne Westwood during a stop at "LIVE with Kelly and Mark." She paired the look with statement rings and bracelets from designer Lorraine Schwartz and light pink floral Louboutin heels.
Another fun dress Lively stepped out in last week was a whimsical feathered look by Dauphinette. The top of the dress included a musical illustration with angels, while the bottom of the dress was made of a four-tiered feathered pattern in pastels.
During an early preview of "It Ends with Us" in Grapevine, Texas, at which Lively, "It Ends With Us" author Colleen Hoover, and Lively's co-stars Brandon Sklenar and Isabela Ferrer surprised fans, Lively wore denim jeans with floral cutouts.
One of Lively's first floral looks for the "It Ends With Us" press tour was a black floral dress from Balmain. She wore the outfit while attending Book Bonanza with Hoover.
Lively also donned florals to support her husband Ryan Reynolds at the afterparty for the world premiere of his film "Deadpool & Wolverine" on July 22 in New York City. At that event, Lively stepped out in a red and light blue dress from Balmain, which included a bold floral design across the top and bottom of the dress.