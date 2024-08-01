Blake Lively is in her method dressing era, and it doesn't seem to be slowing down anytime soon.
The actress was spotted on a press tour through New York City on Wednesday rocking not one, but three floral-print dresses.
Each ensemble was a nod to her "It Ends With Us" character Lily Bloom, a florist.
One look included a whimsical Dauphinette "Heaven is a Place on Earth" dress that included multi-colored, pastel feathered trimming. She belted the dress and donned dazzling drop earrings and pumps to complete the look.
Shortly after, Lively switched into another white dress that had a deep plunging neckline and lots of colorful floral designs throughout.
The second look was complete with stacked bangles and nude Christian Louboutin peep-toe heels that were embellished with ruffles.
As if two stylish floral looks wasn't enough, the "Gossip Girl" alum rounded out her showcase of floral looks with a colorful, statement-making dress that was also designed by Dauphinette. It featured embroidered blue rainbow fish and vibrant lily pads throughout.
Lively tied the last ensemble together with a hard-to-miss Judith Leiber mushroom bag and sparking round-toe pumps.
Blake Lively's method dressing aesthetic has been ongoing and was recently on display at the "Deadpool & Wolverine " premiere, where she coordinated with Gigi Hadid in looks inspired by their husband's characters in the action-packed movie.