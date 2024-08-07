Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds had a date night on Tuesday.
The couple were all smiles as they posed for photos on the pink carpet for the premiere of "It Ends With Us" in New York City.
Lively, who has been wearing tons of floral looks during the film's press tour, stepped out in another floral dress.
The look was a vintage Versace midi dress with sequined floral designs and one-shouldered strap detail. She told People that Britney Spears previously wore the look in 2002.
Also in attendance were Lively's sister, Robyn Lively, and her family.
"Deadpool & Wolverine" star Hugh Jackman also came out to support Lively, who showed her support to Reynolds and Jackman in July during the "Deadpool & Wolverine" premiere in New York City.
Lively's highly anticipated upcoming film is based on author Colleen Hoover's bestselling 2016 novel "It Ends With Us."
The film also stars Justin Baldoni, who also directed the film, Brandon Sklenar, Hasan Minhaj, Jenny Slate, Alex Neustaedter and Isabela Ferrer.
"It Ends With Us" arrives in theaters on Aug. 9.
