Angela Bassett and Courtney B. Vance are celebrating their 25th wedding anniversary by saying they "can't wait to do 25 more."

Alongside a video dated Oct. 1, which shows the couple and their friends and family enjoying a big celebration to mark the occasion, Bassett and Vance penned a sweet message to each another on Instagram on Oct. 12, the day they got married back in 1997.

"When we first got married, we couldn't wait to say we made it to 10 years! Now look at how far we've come!" they wrote.

Referencing the song "Joy and Pain" by Frankie Beverly and Maze, they added, "As Frankie says, 'Joy and pain are like sunshine and rain…' Whew! He sure was right!"

The actors continued, "We've had ups, we've had downs; we gained two amazing children; but lost cherished family members and friends… We've had successes, we've had failures; we've had spectacular wins, we've had devastating losses… But through it all there's been one, beautiful constant: We've always had each other!"

"Thank you God for each and everyone one of these 25 years!" Bassett, 64, and Vance, 62, concluded. "We can't wait to do 25 more!"

The message and accompanying video were shared to both of their Instagram pages.