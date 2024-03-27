Actress Annette Bening supported her daughter Ella Beatty on Broadway.

On Tuesday, the "Nyad" and "Apples Never Fall" star posed for photos backstage with her daughter, who is performing in the play, "Appropriate," at the Belasco Theatre in New York City.

Annette Bening and daughter Ella Beatty pose backstage at the hit play "Appropriate" on Broadway at The Belasco Theatre, March 26, 2024, in New York. Bruce Glikas/WireImage/Getty Images

Isabel Beatty, Annette Bening, Ella Beatty and Stephen Ira Beatty pose backstage at the hit play "Appropriate" on Broadway at The Belasco Theatre, March 26, 2024, in New York. Bruce Glikas/WireImage/Getty Images

Ella Beatty's siblings, Stephen Ira Beatty and Isabel Beatty, were also there to support her.

Ella Beatty, whose father is actor Warren Beatty, made her Broadway debut in "Appropriate" on Monday. The play, written by Branden Jacobs-Jenkins, follows an American family who returns to their late patriarch's home to deal with the remains of his estate, according to a synopsis.

The cast also includes Sarah Paulson, Corey Stoll, Michael Esper, Natalie Gold, Graham Campbell, Alyssa Emily Marvin, Lincoln Cohen, and Everett Sobers.

Ella Beatty making her broadway debut and Sarah Paulson during the curtain call as the new play "Appropriate" re-opens on Broadway at The Belasco Theatre, March 25, 2024, in New York. Bruce Glikas/Getty Images

Ahead of her Broadway debut, Ella Beatty, who plays the character, River, took to Instagram to say that she was "overwhelmed with excitement and gratitude."

"This play, this playwright, this cast," she said. "River♥️ can't wait to give her all my heart. See you there!"