Anthony Hopkins dazzled fans by showing off his "Sunday vibe" in an adorable new TikTok video.

The two-time Academy Award winner, who will turn 86 on New Year's Eve, took to the social media platform to share a clip of him showing off his dance moves in the kitchen to Dean Martin's version of "Mambo Italiano," seemingly ready to cook up some pasta.

"Hey goomba do you like how I dance the rumba...? Sunday vibe," he captioned the video.

0:26 The actor dazzled fans with a joyful video he shared on TikTok, Instagram and Facebook.

Many of Hopkins' fans took to the comments to compliment his dance moves, calling him a "national treasure," a "legend," and the "best actor [of] all time."

One fan even said they "need" a collaboration between the "Silence of the Lambs" star and fellow actor and cook Stanley Tucci, where they're simply "hanging out in a kitchen talking Italian food."