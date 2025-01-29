Anthony Mackie is clarifying comments he made recently about what Captain America stands for.
The actor, who plays Sam Wilson/Captain America in the upcoming film "Captain America: Brave New World" film, took to Instagram on Tuesday with a statement he shared in a story about what the role means to him and expressing his appreciation for those who serve and have served the country.
"Let me be clear about this, I'm a proud American and taking on the shield of a hero like CAP is the honor of a lifetime," his statement read. "I have the utmost respect for those who serve and have served our country. CAP has universal characteristics that people all over the world can relate to."
The statement comes after Mackie received criticism for his response when asked what Captain America represents for him at an event in Rome discussing the film. According to a video from Italian film news site Cinematographe.it, published Monday, Mackie replied, "For me Captain America represents a lot of different things and I don’t think the term, you know, ‘America’ should be one of those representations."
He continued, "It’s about a man who keeps his word, who has honor, dignity and integrity. Someone who is trustworthy and dependable."
Mackie went on to say that he felt this role for him represented a chance to get back to a childlike sense of wonder.
"This is kind of like an aspect of a dream coming true," he continued. "All of us as actors, I believe want to get back to that day before someone told you 'no,'" he said.
"When you look out your door and you see a 5-year-old kid with a stick and he's slaying dragons to save the princess in the tower, that kid really believes there are dragons out there that stick is really a sword and he's really trying to save that princess," he said. "And then one day somebody told him ‘No, there are no dragons that's not a sword and that princess is not there,’ and all of his little dreams were dashed."
He finished, "So as an actor, I feel like our job is to get back to the day where we see that dragon, and we slay that dragon, to save that princess and that's kind of what this movie was for me."
Mackie stars alongside Harrison Ford in the Marvel Cinematic Universe film set to hit theaters on February 14.
"Good Morning America" has reached out to Marvel and Mackie for additional comment.
Marvel is owned by Disney, the parent company of ABC News and "Good Morning America."