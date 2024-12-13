Anthony Mackie, Danny Ramirez team up in new 'Captain America: Brave New World' clip: Watch here
Marvel Studios treated fans to a special look at "Captain America: Brave New World" on Friday.
The action-packed spot features tense conversations, explosions galore and an incredible moment where Sam Wilson/Captain America (Anthony Mackie) slices a car -- on fire and flying right toward him -- in half with his wings.
"The world is on the brink of war. It's my job to fix it," Mackie's hero says in the trailer, later adding, "Somebody's pulling the strings on everything."
We seemingly get a glimpse at a shadowy figure -- perhaps the architect of chaos Wilson is looking for -- who cryptically tells Wilson, "Captain America, you don't even know what this is."
There is a little levity toward the end of the clip, with Danny Ramirez's character Joaquin Torres showing off his upgraded Falcon suit.
"Tell me I don't make your old gear look brand new," he tells Wilson.
"Who's saying that?" Wilson fires back at him.
"Everybody!" Torres retorts.
According to the official synopsis for "Captain America: Brave New World," the film "follows Sam Wilson, who after meeting with newly elected U.S. President Thaddeus Ross, finds himself in the middle of an international incident. He must discover the reason behind a nefarious global plot before the true mastermind has the entire world seeing red."
This, of course, is a tease of Ross (played by Harrison Ford this time around) turning into Red Hulk, which we have seen in the film's teaser trailer and official trailer.
"Captain America: Brave New World," also starring Shira Haas, Xosha Roquemore, Carl Lumbly, Giancarlo Esposito, Liv Tyler and Tim Blake Nelson, arrives in theaters Feb. 14, 2025.
Marvel is owned by Disney, the parent company of ABC News and "Good Morning America."