Marvel Studios dropped an action-packed teaser for "Captain America: Brave New World," the first standalone film with Anthony Mackie's Sam Wilson as the star-spangled hero, on Friday.
Harrison Ford joins the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Thaddeus "Thunderbolt" Ross, succeeding the late William Hurt in the role, as the Hulk-hunting general has become the President of the United States.
"You and I haven't always agreed in the past. But I wanna make another run at making Captain America an official military position," Ross says in the teaser.
"And if we disagree on how to manage a situation, then what happens?" Sam asks.
"Work with me, Sam," Ross says, ignoring him. He later adds, ominously, "We'll show the world a better way forward."
Isaiah Bradley (Carl Lumbly), last seen in "The Falcon and the Winter Soldier" as a Black soldier who was turned into a super soldier decades prior, attempts to assassinate Ross and a gun-toting baddie played by Giancarlo Esposito appears throughout the teaser.
"Sir, your inner circle has been compromised," Sam warns Ross. "Either you can't see that, or you don't want to."
A returning character from 2008's "The Incredible Hulk," Tim Blake Nelson's villainous Samuel Sterns warns, "Global power is shifting. You're just a pawn."
With footage of Sam fighting off heavily armed enemies, and the White House getting partially destroyed, Ross growls, "You may be Captain America, but you're not Steve Rogers."
"You're right, I'm not," Sam replies.
Sam later dogfights with fighter jets, joined in the sky by his successor to the Falcon mantle, Joaquin Torres (Danny Ramirez).
But the teaser ends with a roar, literally: Red Hulk, who in the comics is Ross' furious alter-ego, is glimpsed flinging Cap's shield into the ground.
"Captain America: Brave New World" opens February 14, 2025.
Marvel is owned by Disney, the parent company of ABC News and "Good Morning America."