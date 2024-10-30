'Daredevil: Born Again,' 'Eyes of Wakanda' and more featured in Marvel's action-packed Disney+ 'Look Ahead': Watch here
Marvel Studios has dropped a tantalizing sizzle reel of its upcoming projects bound for Disney+.
Titles like "Daredevil: Born Again" and "Eyes of Wakanda" headline the list of Marvel titles coming to the streamer in upcoming months.
"Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man," an animated series, starts things off on Jan. 29, 2025. The show teases Peter Parker in his early days as the titular hero, complete with his suit Tony Stark once called a "onesie."
"Daredevil: Born Again" has been retooled into a continuation of the gritty, acclaimed Netflix series "Daredevil." Starring Charlie Cox as the blind lawyer Matt Murdock, who spends his nights as the red-suited vigilante Daredevil, the show also brings back Vincent D'Onofrio as hulking villain Wilson Fisk/Kingpin, and Jon Bernthal as Frank Castle/The Punisher.
The tease shows Murdock suited up for battle and facing off in his civilian clothes with Fisk. "You've come up in the world," Fisk teases. I could say the same about you," Murdock tells the criminal kingpin who is on the political ascent in New York City. That series debuts on March 4, 2025.
We also see Dominique Thorne back in action as Riri Williams, the genius inventor from "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever," who creates a power suit as the heroine Ironheart. Anthony Ramos plays the heavy, Parker Robbins, aka the Hood, who teases, "Anyone who's ever accomplished anything iconic in life has had to do some questionable things to get it done." "Ironheart" debuts June 24, 2025.
Also included are a glimpse at "Eyes of Wakanda," an animated series about the secretive country's War Dogs and their mission to find stolen vibranium, debuting on Aug. 6, and a peek of the animated series "Marvel Zombies" -- Marvel Television's first mature-rated animated toon, timed for October 2025.
Also in the reel is the first real look at "Wonder Man" starring Yahya Abdul-Mateen II from Aquaman. Unlike the comics, here his Simon Williams is seen auditioning to play the role of Wonder Man -- with a questionable assist from Trevor Slattery, Ben Kingsley's washed-up actor from "Iron Man 3" and "Shang-Chi." That show's due out in December 2025.
Also in the line-up is a tease of the third and final season of the multiverse-spanning acclaimed animated series "What If…?," debuting on Dec. 22.
The Look Ahead also featured "Deadpool & Wolverine," which will stream for free for Disney+ subscribers beginning Nov. 12.
