Ashley Graham is heading to Broadway!
On Thursday, it was announced that the supermodel will star as Roxie Hart in "Chicago."
"I'm honored to make my Broadway debut as the iconic Roxie Hart. I'm deeply grateful to be able to embrace this new challenge and excited to share the stage with this incredible company," Graham said in a statement.
Graham also shared a video, which included clips from rehearsals, about the exciting news on Instagram, saying she "can't believe this is happening."
"I'm just so nervous and excited and obviously very emotional, but this is something that I have been prepping for, really excited for," she said.
She also wrote in the caption of the post that starring on Broadway was something she had been manifesting for years.
"I wrote this down on my vision board back in 2019… be careful what you wish for, because dreams do come true. See you on Broadway!!! ❤️✨."
She added that she will be updating fans on Instagram with all the behind-the-scenes moments from her Broadway journey.
Graham follows several other celebrity performers who have taken on the role of Roxie Hart, including Ariana Madix, Lisa Rinna and Pamela Anderson.
The current cast of Chicago features Sophie Carmen-Jones as Velma Kelly, Dylis Croman as Roxie Hart, Rema Webb as Matron "Mama" Morton, Max von Essen as Billy Flynn, Raymond Bokhour as Amos Hart and R. Lowe as Mary Sunshine, according to Playbill.
Graham will star in "Chicago" from April 15 to May 25 at the Ambassador Theatre.