Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon have welcomed their second child together.
The Bachelor Nation lovebirds, who married in August 2019, confirmed the news on their social media pages, telling People their son Hayden Cruise Haibon arrived July 22 and that both baby and mom are "healthy."
"Seeing Dawson meet his little brother for the first time was as precious as we always imagined the moment would be," the couple said, referencing their first son, Dawson Dimitri Haibon, whom they welcomed in January 2022.
"Dawson is full of love and kept petting Hayden," they added, noting that they're "so lucky" to have their sons in their lives.
Iaconetti and Haibon also revealed the inspiration behind their newest bundle of joy's name -- and hint: It's from a long time ago in a galaxy far, far away....
"We joked about naming him Anakin as I'm a big 'Star Wars' fan and Ashley fan girl-ed over Hayden Christensen as a teen," they shared. "That sparked the idea for the name Hayden. It took a while to firmly decide on because of the alliteration with our last name, but ultimately we felt it fit."
As for Hayden's middle name, Iaconetti and Haibon said it came from them bonding over being Tom Cruise fans when they first met on season 2 of "Bachelor in Paradise."
"We've always loved the passion, determination, and charisma of his characters," they explained. "We met the man himself last year at the 'Mission Impossible' premiere and his warmth and caring reception for the stories we shared with him further convinced us to use the name."