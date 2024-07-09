Season 21 of ABC's "The Bachelorette" kicked off Monday, July 8, with 26-year-old physician's assistant student Jenn Tran ready to find her soulmate.
The audience was first introduced to Jenn on Joey Graziadei's season of "The Bachelor," where she finished third but charmed Bachelor Nation with her bubbly personality.
Jenn is of Vietnamese heritage and the first Asian American Bachelorette in franchise history.
"I want to be able to make everybody proud [of me] and make my heritage proud," Tran said in a confessional at the top of the show. "I think what it really comes down to is that I just have to be myself and do the best that I can do."
As always, the men went to great lengths to make a memorable first impression on Jenn, including Brendan, who ate raw hot peppers as proof he can "handle the heat" of a relationship.
"Lovesick" Jonathan was wheeled to the entrance on a stretcher, his face wrapped in bandages and wearing nothing but a hospital gown -- like, literally nothing -- as Jenn found out when she caught the rear view. The facial bandages, he said, were so that she could judge him "for what's inside rather than what's outside."
Night one was mostly fun and drama-free, and even included a game of truth or dare, allowing the men to show off their wild sides.
The only tension occurred when Jeremy, who drove up in a fancy sports car, let Jenn feel what it felt like to sit in the driver's seat. The moment -- along with Jeremy's car -- was hijacked by Brian, who stole the keys while Jeremy wasn't around and stole some alone time with Jenn in Jeremy's car.
When it came to handing out the first impression rose, Jenn's "gut" told her Sam M. was the guy.
Following the rose ceremony, Jenn announced she and the remaining men would be jetting off to Melbourne, Australia.
Here are the men remaining after the first rose ceremony:
- Aaron, 29, an aerospace engineer from Tulsa, Oklahoma
- Austin, 28, a sales executive from San Diego, California
- Brian, 33, an aesthetics consultant from Boynton Beach, Florida
- Devin, 28, a freight company owner from Houston, Texas
- Dylan, 24, a medical student from Elk Grove, California
- Grant, 30, a day trader from Houston, Texas
- Hakeem, 29, a medical device salesman from Schaumburg, Illinois
- Jahaan, 28, a startup founder from New York, New York
- Jeremy, 29, a real estate investor from New York, New York
- John, 25, a medical student from Delray Beach, Florida
- Jonathon, 27, a creative director from Los Angeles, California
- Marcus, 31, an Army Ranger veteran from Raleigh, North Carolina
- Marvin, 28, a luxury event planner from Santa Monica, California
- Sam M., 27, a contractor from Myrtle Beach, South Carolina
- Sam N., 25, an entrepreneur from Carlsbad, California
- Spencer, 30, a pet portrait entrepreneur from Dallas, Texas
- Thomas N., 31, a retirement advisor from Tucker, Georgia
- Tomas A., 27, a physiotherapist from Toronto, Ontario, Canada
"The Bachelorette" airs Mondays on ABC and streams on Hulu the next day.
