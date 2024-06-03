The men who will compete for Jenn Tran's heart on "The Bachelorette" have been revealed.
On Monday, ABC announced the 25 contestants vying to receive a rose from Tran -- who is of Vietnamese heritage and the first Asian American Bachelorette in franchise history -- when season 21 premieres July 8.
Among the men, who range in ages from 24 to 35, are an aerospace engineer, a sommelier, an Army Ranger veteran, an algebra teacher, a pet portrait entrepreneur and more.
Tran, a 26-year-old who is studying to become a physician assistant, appeared on Joey Graziadei's season of "The Bachelor" and was announced as the upcoming "Bachelorette" in March during the "After the Final Rose" ceremony of Graziadei's season.
Scroll down to meet the 25 hopefuls as you wait to watch Tran's journey to find love unfold:
Aaron, 29, an aerospace engineer from Tulsa, Oklahoma
Austin, 28, a sales executive from San Diego, California
Brendan, 30, a real estate broker from Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada
Brett, 28, a health & safety manager from Manheim, Pennsylvania
Brian, 33, an aesthetics consultant from Boynton Beach, Florida
Dakota, 27, a sommelier from Paradise Valley, Arizona
Devin, 28, a freight company owner from Houston, Texas
Dylan, 24, a medical student from Elk Grove, California
Grant, 30, a day trader from Houston, Texas
Hakeem, 29, a medical device salesman from Schaumburg, Illinois
Jahaan, 28, a startup founder from New York, New York
Jeremy, 29, a real estate investor from New York, New York
John, 25, a medical student from Delray Beach, Florida
Jonathon, 27, a creative director from Los Angeles, California
Kevin, 35, a financial analyst from Denver, Colorado
Marcus, 31, an Army Ranger veteran from Raleigh, North Carolina
Marvin, 28, a luxury event planner from Santa Monica, California
Matt, 27, an insurance executive from Atlanta, Georgia
Moze, 25, an algebra teacher from Albany, New York
Ricky, 28, a pharmaceutical representative from Miami, Florida
Sam M., 27, a contractor from Myrtle Beach, South Carolina
Sam N., 25, an entrepreneur from Carlsbad, California
Spencer, 30, a pet portrait entrepreneur from Dallas, Texas
Thomas N., 31, a retirement advisor from Tucker, Georgia
Tomas A., 27, a physiotherapist from Toronto, Ontario, Canada
"The Bachelorette" premieres Monday, July 8, at 8 p.m. ET on ABC and streams on Hulu the next day.
Disney is the majority owner of Hulu and the parent company of ABC News and "Good Morning America."