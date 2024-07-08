Jenn Tran is promising surprises, a great group of guys and an ending she is "very happy" with as her "Bachelorette" journey begins.
"It was an absolutely amazing experience, and I honestly just can't wait to watch it all back," Tran told "Good Morning America" on Monday. "I feel like this chapter of my life happened and I'm like, 'Did it actually happen?'"
While Tran, of course, can't say whether she walked away from the show an engaged woman or not, she did tease that things worked out in the end.
"The way everything played out and the way my story worked out, every single piece that happened needed to happen for me to get to where I am today," she said. "So I'm just so grateful and so happy about it all. So I am very happy with the outcome of everything."
Tran said the show's twists and turns kept her on the edge of her seat every day and promised there will be things we won't see coming -- because even she didn't.
"I live for a little bit of adrenaline," she joked, teasing that she's also down for "a little bit" of drama.
But what is she looking for in her dream man? Tran said "it's all about personality" for her, and that she was looking for someone "who is thoughtful, who is emotionally intelligent, who is just open and ready for love."
Lucky for her, she said the 25 men vying for her heart this season were "all so thoughtful and so caring," adding, "I felt so lucky to be with them."
Tran made headlines in March when she was announced as the newest Bachelorette, the first Asian American woman to be in the role -- a fact she said she doesn't take lightly.
"It's so important to me. Honestly, I think about it every day, and I feel so honored and grateful to even be sitting here and doing this," she said.
"Growing up I never really saw a lot of Asians in the media, and that really hindered me from believing that I could make something of myself and do some things, so for me to be here today and kind of be the role model that I've always wanted is honestly really surreal for me," Tran continued, adding that she's "excited to be able to inspire a generation of people."
Jenn Tran's journey on "The Bachelorette" begins Monday, July 8, at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.