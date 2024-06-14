"Golden Bachelorette" Joan Vassos is "feeling all the feels" as she gets ready to embark on her journey to find love.
In an Instagram video that Vassos shared on Wednesday, the new "Golden Bachelorette" took her followers behind-the-scenes as she packed her bags for the Bachelor Mansion, with her adorable grandson Maverick learning to crawl on her bed in the background.
"Excited, nervous, and overpacked… but, mostly ready to get this golden journey started," Vassos wrote in the caption of her post. "Feeling all the feels as I pack up to start my next chapter at the Bachelor Mansion 🌹"
"I've never been this vulnerable and grateful at the same time, I'm thankful to have the most supportive friends, family and viewers a golden girl could ask for," she continued. "I'm not sure what this journey holds, but if it's anything like my suitcase, it's sure to be FULL of surprises! Here I go…."
In the video, Vassos, who mentions she is leaving for the show tomorrow, is surrounded by three big suitcases -- with one full of shoes -- and talks about how she isn't sure what the weather is like in California at this time of year so she's bringing a "variety of clothes" for the seven weeks that she's filming the show.
At one point in the video, Vassos talks to her daughter Ally off-screen and asks if she can borrow one of Ally's outfits for a date night look.
She also mentions her grandson in the background and talks about how "bittersweet" this new chapter is for her.
"Maverick is back there helping me pack. He's learning how to crawl, and I think by the time I get back in seven weeks, he's going to know, and I'm going to miss it. So this is all a little bittersweet, because I'm leaving my family for seven weeks, and that's a little scary," she says.
"But in the end, I could come back and maybe have the love of my life and someone to share my great life with," she adds.
In the comments section of her post, Vassos received support from her Bachelor Nation family, including Kelsey Anderson, Daisy Kent and Theresa Nist.
Nist, who appeared on "The Golden Bachelor" with Vassos, wrote, "Sending you so much love and support as you embark on this amazing journey, my friend."
"I am so incredibly excited for you!!" she continued. "I'll be thinking about you and sending you only good thoughts. Now go have the time of your life, Joan!!!"
Vassos was named the first Golden Bachelorette in May during the Disney Upfront 2024 presentation.
"The Golden Bachelorette" will air Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET this fall on ABC.
