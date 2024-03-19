A new "Bachelor Happy Hour" podcast is on its way and it will feature two fan favorite women from "The Golden Bachelor."

Later this month, Bachelor fans will get more of "Golden Bachelor" stars Kathy Swarts and Susan Noles on their new podcast, "Bachelor Happy Hour: Golden Hour," where they will "dish on life, love, and relationships," according to a press release.

"The former cast members are teaming up to give Bachelor Nation a bran-new, solid gold podcast about love in EVERY season of life," the press release continued. "With decades of experience in the dating pool, they'll be serving up some real wisdom about relationships, heartbreak, and even sex because nothing is off limits for these fabulous friends."

"We're so excited and can't wait for our Bachelor Nation fans to join us on our new pdocast, 'Bachelor Happy Hour: Golden Hour,'" Swarts and Noles said in a statement shared in the press release. "We will be sharing some of OUR life lessons with some humor and asking listeners to dish on what's going on in their lives. Nothing surprises us!"

Swarts and Noles were on the first season of "The Golden Bachelor" where they tried to win Gerry Turner's heart.

Swarts was known during the season for telling Theresa Nist to "zip it" after Nist would overshare details about her time with Turner. But despite the conflict that transpired between the both of them during the season, Swarts and Nist, who ultimately won Turner's heart in the end, have remained good friends. Swarts even helped Nist pick out her wedding dress for her wedding to Turner.

Noles has also remained a close friend to Nist. Noles, who is a wedding officiant from Aston, Pennsylvania, officiated Nist and Turner's wedding in January.

"Bachelor Happy Hour: Golden Hour" kicks off on March 28.